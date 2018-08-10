European Championships 2018: Ciara Mageean cruises through to 1500m final

Ciara Mageean ran a 62-second final lap to secure her place in Sunday's medal race

Ciara Mageean cruised into the European Championships 1500m final with a composed second-place finish behind GB's Laura Muir in her heat.

The Northern Irishwoman, 26, produced a strong final lap to finish just behind Muir in a time of 4:09.35.

Portaferry-native Mageean is aiming to add to her European medal collection but has struggled for form since her third-place finish in 2016.

"I'm happy with that. I came here for the big Q," Mageean told RTE.

"I've had to make a lot of changes over the past year and probably the past six months with my move to [a new training base in] Manchester.

"I'm feeling good, feeling confident and feeling happy and that's the nice recipe for an athlete."

Muir booked her place in Sunday's final with a winning time of 4:09.12 while Marta Pen of Portugal and Poland's Angelika Cichocka took the other automatic qualifying places from the opening heat.

The second heat was won by Sofia Ennaoui of Poland in 4:08.60 ahead of GB's Laura Weightman, Marta Perez of Spain and Sweden's Hanna Hermansson.

Healy continues flying form

Phil Healy is also safely through to the 200m semi finals after finishing fifth fastest in this morning's heats.

Healy, who recently became the first Irish woman to break the 23-second barrier, finished in third place in the third heat of the day in a time of 23.34 to book her place in the evening session.

The Corkwoman, 23, finished just behind winner Krystina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus and Italy's Gloria Hooper.