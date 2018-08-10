European Championships 2018: Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon

Katarina Johnson-Thompson recorded the best jump in the long jump with an effort of 6.68m

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads the heptathlon in the European Championships in Berlin with two events to go.

Johnson-Thompson began day two with an 87-point lead over Nafissatou Thiam and the Briton extended that advantage to 113 points after the long jump.

The 25-year-old recorded a best jump of 6.68m, while Thiam's best was 6.60m.

The next event is the javelin from 11:50 BST before the competition concludes with the 800m at 19:36 BST.

Johnson-Thompson won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in April, but is aiming for her first medal at an outdoor European Championships.

She recorded season's best performances in two of the opening three events with a time of 13.34 seconds in the 100m hurdles and an effort of 13.09 metres in the shot put.

In the second event, the high jump, she cleared 1.91m to equal her best performance of 2018 and her leading long jump effort was only two centimetres off her best this year.

Thiam, 23, is the reigning Olympic and world champion, but needs two strong final events if she is to deny the Briton a gold medal.

Austria's Ivona Dadic, a bronze medallist in the 2016 European Championships, is third on 4,805 points - 278 behind Johnson-Thompson on 5,083, with Thiam on 4,970.

'Kat needs to be confident' - analysis

Denise Lewis, Olympic heptathlon gold medallist speaking on BBC TV

Kat will be feeling really good at the moment but Thiam is such a fierce competitor and she is not going to give up that gold medal easily.

Kat is going to have to throw her best in the javelin and she needs to be confident.