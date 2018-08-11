European Championships 2018: Dina Asher-Smith achieves sprint double with 200m win

Media playback is not supported on this device Asher-Smith claims Euro sprint double with 'astonishing' run

Athletics European Championships Venue: Olympic Stadium, Berlin. Dates: 7-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith completed a European Championships sprint double with a stunning victory in the 200m final in Berlin.

The 22-year-old, who broke her own British record to win the 100m, did so once again in the 200m as she left world champion Dafne Schippers trailing to take gold in 21.89 seconds.

Schippers clocked a season's best of 22.14 secs in second.

Fellow Dutch athlete Jamile Samuel took bronze in 22.37 secs.

Asher-Smith's team-mate Bianca Williams was sixth (22.88 secs) with British champion Beth Dobbin seventh (22.93 secs).

Inspired to try athletics? Find out how to get into athletics with our special guide.

Meanwhile, Laviai Nielsen, 22, finished fourth in the women's 400m final.

The London 2012 volunteer, who helped Great Britain win world 4x400m relay silver last year, clocked 51.21 secs, with Poland's Justyna Ersetic-Swiety winning gold in 50.41 secs.

Great Britain will hope to win more medals on the penultimate day of the championships with both 4x400m relay teams in good form.

'That was amazing' - analysis

Dina Asher-Smith will now hope to add 4x100m relay gold at the European Championships

Michael Johnson, four-time Olympic gold medallist on BBC TV

That was a fantastic race, faster than we expected given the conditions. We all expected Dina to go under 22 seconds, and now she's done that.

When Dina got going, she was already up on Samuel on the outside. She came off the bend with a fantastic lead.

She's so confident now. We can say now, at this point, she's mastered this 200m event. That was amazing.