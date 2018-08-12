European Championships 2018: Volha Mazuronak wins marathon despite nosebleed

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Runner suffers nosebleed before winning marathon

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

Volha Mazuronak won European women's marathon gold despite suffering from a nosebleed in the opening stages of the race in Berlin.

The Belarusian, 29, finished ahead of France's Clemence Calvin and the Czech Republic's Eva Vrabcova Nyvltova.

Mazuronak won the title in a time of two hours 26.22 minutes

After managing to stem the bleeding in the early stages of the race, Mazuronak nearly went the wrong way with less than a mile to go.

Marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe said Mazuronak's breathing was her "biggest factor".

"It's very unusual, I don't think I've ever seen it, especially in the early stages of a marathon," said Radcliffe.

Mazuronak is a three-time national champion and a former race walker