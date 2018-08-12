European Championships 2018: Laura Muir wins 1500m to land first major outdoor title

Media playback is not supported on this device European Championships 2018: Laura Muir hits front early to win GB's first ever 1500m gold

Laura Muir won her first major outdoor title with a masterful display in the 1500m final at the European Championships in Berlin.

The 25-year-old made a brave break with 900 metres to go and crossed the line in four minutes 02.32 seconds.

Poland's Sofia Ennaoui finished fast to take silver (4:03.08) and Briton Laura Weightman claimed the bronze (4:03.75).

Muir's fellow Scot Eilish McColgan, clinched silver in a dramatic 5,000m won by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan.

With 700 metres remaining, Hassan led with Lonah Salpeter close behind. The Israeli athlete then made a burst for the line assuming it was the end of the race - she celebrated silver before realising her mistake once the final-lap bell sounded. By this point Salpeter had already lost her position to McColgan and then saw Turkey's Yasemin Can pass her to take bronze.

Earlier, Great Britain's 4x100m relay teams both qualified impressively for Sunday's finals.

The women's team, with sprint-double champion Dina Asher-Smith to come in for the final, won their heat in 42.19 seconds.

The men's quartet, featuring 100m champion Zharnel Hughes, also finished first in their heat with a time of 37.84.

Muir rewarded for brave break

Laura Muir (right) and Laura Weightman held the first two positions for much of the race

Muir came into the final as the pre-race favourite despite having not won a gold medal in any of the major outdoor competitions.

Sunday's race began at a slow pace before Muir decided to move to the front and increase the pace. Team-mate Weightman, who won bronze in 2014, followed her as she stretched the field.

Ennaoui overtook Weightman in the home straight and began to close the gap on Muir, but the Scot held on.

"I just knew the girls had a good finish so the longer I left it the riskier it would be so I just ran as hard as I could for the finish line," Muir told BBC Sport. "It was great Laura could get in behind me too."

"It was probably the most pressure I've been under in terms of the level of expectation to win, it was something new for me and I think I've handled it really well.

"I'm just thankful for the support I've had from back home and here as well."