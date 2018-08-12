BBC Sport - European Championships: GB's Eilish McColgan wins 5,000m silver after rival stops early

McColgan snaps up 5,000m silver after rival stops a lap early

Israel's Lonah Salpeter mistakenly stops running a lap early when in second place in the women's 5,000m and Britain's Eilish McColgan charges through to snap up silver behind Dutch winner Sifan Hassan.

