BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Dina Asher-Smith anchors GB to 4x100m relay gold

Asher-Smith's stunning anchor leg gives GB 4x100m relay gold

Dina Asher-Smith surges away from the field to lead Great Britain to 4x100m relay glory and become the first British women to win three gold medals at the same European Championships.

FOLLOW: Watch live action at the European Championships

WATCH MORE: Muir powers to 1500m gold to win first major outdoor title

Available to UK users only.

European Championships 2018

Video

Asher-Smith's stunning anchor leg gives GB 4x100m relay gold

Video

Tom Daley takes on Nile Wilson in 'Daley's Dip'

  • From the section Diving
Video

Festivals, mini golf & flossing - Daley explores Glasgow

  • From the section Diving
Video

Why is 'perfect' Peaty so good at breaststroke?

Video

Bagpipes, kilts & deep-fried Mars bars: Tom Daley discovers Glasgow

  • From the section Diving

Top Stories