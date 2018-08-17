This entry is now closed for comments.
KJT is a stunningly gifted athlete. In each of the track events , she is in the world top ten. Her Javelin is the best opportunity to improve , followed by the shot putt. Both are heavily technique based. What a star.
The heptathlon one of the most competitive events around at moment most of competition in Europe will be difficult for KJT at Tokyo but she may be 2nd or 3rd favourite.Another big name Kenyan in drugs controversy how long before IAAF act? Russia are suspended after all.This is athletics biggest problem.
Ah the javelin - the bette noir of so many British athletes .Remember Steve Backley pipped to that gold medal by the great Jan Selevsky in the Olympics .It seems there is always an extra throw if the mindset is there. KJT just needs to find it. Jess also was weaker in that phase . Two years to Tokyo - she will make it!
I can't see Thiam throwing much further than she already has. Her major weaknesses - 200 & 800 - I also can't see much improvement over. KJT, I can see clearing 2m in HJ, 7m in LJ, possibly dipping below or close to 13 in the 100mH, maybe 22.5 200m, 800m is anyones guess. 2:06 isn't a pipe dream though. It's there, just not right now. Once her throws improve, 75cm in SP & 3-5m in JT, she's got it.
But for Thiam's last throw of the Javelin, Kat would have won gold. She beat Thiam in 4 events (100m Hurdles, 200m, Long Jump and 800m) and equalled her in another (High Jump). That is an excellent performance by anyone's standards.
She looked far more confident. You can't make a thrower over night. It will always be her weak point. Thiam is an exceptionally good thower. Hopefully, KJT's big 2 days will come.
I believe KJT will make the next leap up to an Olympic gold.I,m amazed that some people have the cheek to knock her!!To discuss her weakness in specific events I can except!!Yes she must improve shot and javelin.With the right coaching she will.Good luck KJT. you can become a super star like Dina.
Ennis retired in 2015? That silver at Rio 2016 all the more impressive then.
Re ; 22 (Freda)Indeed, the indoor penthalon ... where there isn't the javelin (where Thiam and KJT have the widest differential in terms of points).....I don't have to justify my earlier comments any further....that's the difference between gold and silver in a global hepthalon. Unless she improves her two extremely weak events, she will always be a bridesmaid.
Indeed, the indoor penthalon ... where there isn't the javelin (where Thiam and KJT have the widest differential in terms of points).....I don't have to justify my earlier comments any further....that's the difference between gold and silver.
Much more aggression required in the throws - just looks lack lustre. That little skip across the circle when throwing the shot...And loses all momentum in the javelin by slowing down at the point of release. Needs to watch how the top throwers doing it then visualise herself doing it. No I'm not a coach but that's what I'd do!
She has made a very important, and uncomfortable, personal decision to live and train abroad. She will be richer forevermore as a person (irrespective of medals) for the maturity such a broadening experience will provide. Compare overseas sports players playing in England with the vast majority of stunted English players whose potential is stunted by limited life experiences. Agents note.
She has improved, but she needed to. Her body language and facial expressions always seemed to indicate that she didn't have the self-belief. The last year or so has been different and the improvement has been there, but she now needs to focus some effort on the throwing events, if she wants to beat Thiam and the rest in the future.
21 KJT does have a global medal, World indoors Pentathlon
It's difficult to be positive here. KJT did well and has continued to improve. However, unless or until she makes substantial improvements in her shot put and javelin, she will fail to secure gold medals in world class heptathalons. Don't forget, Thiam is two years younger than KJT and is far superior by significant margins - 2 metres in the shot and 17 metres in the javelin.
