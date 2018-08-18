Birmingham Grand Prix: Dina Asher-Smith settles for second in women's 200m

Media playback is not supported on this device Dina Asher-Smith finishes second in women's 200m

Dina Asher-Smith could not continue her winning form from the European Championships, finishing second in the 200m at the Birmingham Grand Prix.

The Briton - who won triple gold in Berlin last week - was beaten by Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas.

"The race was such high calibre," Asher-Smith, 22, told BBC Sport. "It was like being in an Olympic final."

Elsewhere, Laura Muir won the women's 1,000m but missed out on Dame Kelly Holmes' 21-year-old British record.

Second was enough for Asher-Smith to secure a 200m berth at the Diamond League Grand Final, where she will also compete in the 100m.

The Birmingham Grand Prix is the penultimate leg of the Diamond League series, with the Grand Final set to be held over two nights in Zurich and Brussels on 30-31 August.

Asher-Smith settles for second

Asher-Smith came into this race as the only woman in the field to run under 22 seconds this year, having clocked 21.89 seconds in winning the European 200m title in Germany.

She could not repeat that feat in Birmingham however, finishing in 22.31 as Commonwealth Games champion Miller-Uibo won in a new meeting record time of 22.15.

Dutch world champion Dafne Schippers - the Olympic silver medallist from Rio 2016 - finished third.

"I am happy I was able to come out and perform in such a stacked field full of girls who,apart from me and Dafne, have been resting up," said Asher-Smith of England.

"It has been a hectic week since Berlin so I am just looking forward to relaxing at home for a week or so before the next race in Zurich."

More Muir magic

Media playback is not supported on this device Laura Muir wins women's 1000m for Great Britain

New European 1500m champion Muir had been feeling under the weather since her Berlin brilliance but easily took gold again in Birmingham.

Leading from the off despite a stumble, the 25-year-old Scot won in a time of two minutes 33.92 seconds - little more than a second off Holmes' record set in 1997.

Fellow Briton Adelle Tracey placed third, with Katie Snowden and Jemma Reekie fourth and sixth respectively.

"I just tried to give it my best shot but when I saw I was off the pace I knew it became about just trying to win the race and I did that," Muir said.

"The Europeans was always the big target and to deliver was really good. I'm happy with the season."

Elsewhere, Meghan Beesley finished third in the women's 400m hurdles with fellow Briton Eilidh Doyle fourth.

In the women's long jump, Shara Proctor was the best of the four-strong British contingent, finishing third.

Photo finish for Prescod

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Prescod second in 100m photo finish

Britain's Reece Prescod and American Christian Coleman both finished the men's 100m in 9.94 seconds but the win went to Coleman in a photo finish.

It still marked a personal best for 22-year-old Prescod, with Noah Lyles of the United States - the fastest man in the world this year - third.

Jamaican Yohan Blake - the 2011 world champion and 2012 Olympic silver medallist - was fourth while Britain's recently crowned European champion Zharnel Hughes was fifth.

"I can't ask for any more than a personal best in Birmingham," Prescod told BBC Sport.

Hughes, 23, added: "It was one of those days that wasn't for me unfortunately. It wasn't the best race I've had, but that happens."

In the men's 400m, Briton's Matt Hudson-Smith - who won European gold in Berlin - finished second, just five hundredths of a second behind American winner Fred Kerley.

Rutherford's farewell

London 2012 Olympic champion Greg Rutherford finished eighth in the men's long jump in what was the 31-year-old Briton's penultimate competition before retiring.

Former world, European and Commonwealth Games champion Rutherford withdrew after three jumps with his best jump recorded at 7.43m.

South Africa's reigning world champion Luvo Manyonga took gold with a meeting record of 8.53m.

Rutherford, who will compete for the last time at the Great North CityGames in Newcastle next month, told BBC Sport: "These events are all about me giving back.

"I've done about two and a half hours of autographs already."