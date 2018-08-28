Diamond League finals: Dina Asher-Smith goes for 100m title

Dina Asher-Smith has run under 11 seconds five times over 100m this season

Diamond League finals Dates & venues: 30 August, Zurich; 31 August, Brussels Coverage: Highlights - Saturday, 1 September, 13:15 BST on BBC One

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith will try to crown her season with the 100m Diamond League title in Zurich on Thursday.

Asher-Smith, 22, has won three European golds and Commonwealth bronze this year.

She will race against the Netherlands' Dafne Schippers, who will also run in the 200m final in Brussels on Friday.

Britons Reece Prescod and CJ Ujah face American Christian Coleman in the 100m, while Laura Muir and Laura Weightman are in the 1500m final.

The finals in 32 events are being split between Thursday's meeting in Zurich and Friday's in Brussels.

They mark the climax to the Diamond League season, with athletes accruing points at the year's previous 12 meetings in order to qualify for the finals.

There is a prize of $50,000 (£39,000) for each final winner.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dina Asher-Smith wins 100m gold with a British record time of 10.85 seconds

Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake is part of an enticing 200m contest that pits American world leader and defending champion Noah Lyles against Turkey's world champion Ramil Guilyev.

Another Briton, Matt Hudson-Smith, is part of the 400m field.

Other British interest includes Lorraine Ugen, whose 7.05m effort in Birmingham is the best by a woman this year. She joins Shara Proctor and Jazmin Sawyers in the long jump.

Morgan Lake goes in the high jump, with Holly Bradshaw part of the pole vault competition.

Eilidh Doyle (400m hurdles), Jake Wightman (800m), Charlie Grice (1500m), Adam Hague (pole vault), Eilish McColgan and Melissa Courtney (both 5,000m) complete the British entries.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old Swede Armand Duplantis, who won the European title in Berlin with a vault of 6.05m that put him joint second on the all-time outdoor list, takes on France's seven-time Diamond League champion Renaud Lavillenie in the pole vault.

Norwegian world champion Karsten Warholm will take on Commonwealth Games gold medallist and 2017 winner Kyron McMaster in the 400m hurdles.

Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah won the 5,000m title last season, but is not present this year, having switched his attention to the marathon.

Diamond League finals schedule

Thursday, 30 August - Zurich

Men's 200m

Men's 400m

Men's 1500m

Men's 3,000m steeplechase

Men's 400m hurdles

Men's long jump

Men's shot put

Men's javelin

Women's 100m

Women's 800m

Women's 3,000/5,000m (to race over 5,000m)

Women's 400m hurdles

Women's high jump

Women's pole vault

Women's triple jump

Women's javelin

Friday, 31 August - Brussels

Men's 100m

Men's 800m

Men's 3,000/5,000 (to race over 5,000m)

Men's 110m hurdles

Men's high jump

Men's pole vault

Men's triple jump

Men's discus throw

Women's 200m

Women's 400m

Women's 1500m

Women's 3,000m steeplechase

Women's 100m hurdles

Women's long jump

Women's shot put (30 Aug)

Women's discus throw

View full startlists for Zurich and Brussels.