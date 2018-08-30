Dina Asher-Smith: Briton loses last 100m of the season at the Diamond League finals

Murielle Ahoure (right) beat Dina Asher-Smith (middle)

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith lost her last 100m race of the season as she finished second at the Diamond League finals in Zurich.

Asher-Smith, 22, has won three European golds and Commonwealth bronze this year and crossed the line in 11.08 seconds.

Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure won in a time of 11.01 seconds, with compatriot Marie-Josee Ta Lou in third and the Netherlands' Dafne Schippers in fifth.

South Africa's Caster Semenya won her third Diamond League title in the 800m.

Kenya's Olympic and world champion Conseslus Kipruto won the 3,000m steeplechase, despite running most of the race with one shoe.

Scotland's Eilidh Doyle was fifth in the 400m hurdles, which was won by American Dalilah Muhammad.

The finals in 32 events are being split between Thursday's meeting in Zurich and Friday's in Brussels.

They mark the climax to the Diamond League season, with athletes accruing points at the year's previous 12 meetings in order to qualify for the finals.

There is a prize of $50,000 (£39,000) for each final winner.