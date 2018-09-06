Continental Cup: Europe pick nine Britons for Ostrava event
|IAAF Continental Cup
|Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic Dates: 8-9 September
|Coverage: BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV and iPlayer, Sat: 13:20-17:15: Day 1 events. Sun: 13:15-17:15: Final day
Great Britain will have nine athletes, including five newly crowned European champions, in Europe's Continental Cup team in Ostrava this weekend.
Dina Asher-Smith runs in the 100m and 4x100m relay with fellow champions Bianca Williams and Imani Lansiquot.
In the men's events, Matthew Hudson-Smith runs in the 400m and the mixed 4x400m relay while Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake goes in the 200m.
The teams feature the top athletes from Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.
Asher-Smith will again be racing with Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, who is also on the Europe team, but her main interest will be in trying to beat Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.
Mitchell-Blake's European partner, Ramil Guliyev of Turkey, was a winner in Berlin and has a chance to score well against the Americas pairing of Panama's Alonso Edward and Ecuador's Alex Quinonez.
Britons Meghan Beesley and Shara Proctor, a bronze medallist at the European Championships in Berlin, also take part in the 400m hurdles and long jump respectively.
Kristal Awuah and Ashleigh Nelson are no strangers to international competition, having won bronze medals at the junior world championships this summer and will compete with Asher-Smith, Lansiquot and Williams in the 4x100m relay.
|Europe's British contingent
|Dina Asher-Smith
|100m, 4x100m relay
|Meghan Beesley
|400m hurdles
|Matt Hudson-Smith
|400m, Mixed 4x400m relay
|Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake
|200m
|Shara Proctor
|Long jump
|Kristal Awuah, Imani Lansiquot, Ashleigh Nelson, Bianca Williams
|4x100m relay