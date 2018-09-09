IAAF Continental Cup: Americas beat defending champions Europe

The USA's Noah Lyles beat China's Su Bingtian to win the men's 100m in Ostrava for Americas

Team Americas won the IAAF Continental Cup in the Czech Republic after beating defending champions Europe by 29 points.

Noah Lyles, of the USA, won the men's 100m in 10.01 seconds for Americas in the final individual event in Ostrava.

Americas sealed the win by claiming victory in the mixed 4x400m relay.

This was the third edition of the Continental Cup, which replaced the World Cup for individual nations in 2010.

South Africa's Caster Semenya won the women's 800m for Africa in one minute 54.77 seconds.

Great Britain's Meghan Beesley finished fourth for Europe in the women's 400m hurdles, which was won by Jamaica's Janieve Russell in an impressive 53.62.

Among the other Britons competing, Shara Proctor managed a best of 6.63m to finish fifth in the women's long jump for Europe, which was won by Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen for Americas in a national record of 6.93m.

Marc Scott was eliminated with two laps remaining in the men's 3,000m, eventually being awarded sixth place for Europe.

American Paul Chelimo won the 3,000m in 7:57.13 for Americas.

The two-day IAAF Continental Cup saw four teams - Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe - compete for points across a variety of events, with each region having two representatives in each event except for relays, when they field one team each.