Laura Muir ends 2018 season as world number one over 1500m

Laura Muir won the European Championship 1500m title in August

Laura Muir has finished the 2018 season as the number one ranked female 1500m runner in the world.

The 25-year-old Scot won gold at the European Championships and was crowned Diamond League champion.

She also picked up two medals at the World Indoor Championships, taking home silver over 1500m.

The British record holder missed the Commonwealth Games in April as she completed her veterinary studies degree at Glasgow University.

Muir finished ahead of Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands in the rankings, with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay in third place.

Hassan was also second in the 5000m - 3000m category, behind Hellen Obiri of Kenya.