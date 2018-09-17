Joseph Kiprono Kiptum: Kenyan athlete hit by car during Medellin half marathon

Joseph Kiprono Kiptum (front centre) previously won the event in Medellin in 2015

Kenyan runner Joseph Kiprono Kiptum was hit by a car as he was leading a half marathon in Colombia.

Kiprono, 30, was nearing the finish line in Medellin when he was struck by a vehicle which had apparently ignored a street closure.

The athlete was treated at the roadside and taken to hospital with cuts and bruises and has now been discharged in "good health".

Kiprono's compatriot Daniel Muindi Muteti won the elite race in 1:03:45.

Race organisers said: "Joseph Kiprono was brought in by the emergency staff of the Medellin Marathon.

"The patient is stable, has multiple contusions and abrasions in soft tissues, has no fractures of any kind, and orthopaedic doctors reviewed him, he is in good health and is out of danger. "

Kiprono won the event in Colombia's second city in 2015.

Race organisers also confirmed 38-year-old runner Juan Camilo Arboleda died after collapsing with heart problems at the finish line.