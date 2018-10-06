Commonwealth Half Marathon Championships: Steph Twell delays honeymoon to race in Cardiff

Twell has competed for Scotland at the last three Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Half Marathon Championships Venue: Cardiff Date: Sunday, 7 October Start: 09:30 BST

Steph Twell has delayed her honeymoon to lead Scotland's challenge in Sunday's inaugural Commonwealth Half Marathon Championships in Cardiff.

The 29-year-old married fellow runner Joe Morwood last week but has opted to compete in Cardiff as she switches her focus towards road running this winter.

"Joe and I will wait another couple of weeks before we get away on honeymoon," she said.

"I didn't want to miss the chance to represent Scotland.

"I feel I should be well suited to road racing. I'm really looking forward to getting in a winter of training on the road and tackling a different scene in terms of races."

Fiona Brian (Metro Aberdeen) and Annabel Simpson (Fife AC) will join Twell as Scotland's representatives in the women's race, while the men's team features Kenny Wilson (Moray Road Runners,) Mike Crawley (Corstorphine AAC) and John Newsom (Inverness Harriers).

Wilson finished second at the recent Inverness 10K race, with Newsom third, while Crawley has competed for Great Britain and Northern Ireland over 50K.

Kyle Brotherton races for Scotland in the wheelchair half-marathon in Cardiff.