Samuel Kalalei: Kenyan marathon runner receives four-year ban for doping

Samuel Kalalei
Samuel Kalalei won the Athens Marathon in 2017

Kenyan marathon runner Samuel Kalalei has been banned from athletics for four years after testing positive for banned blood-boosting hormone EPO.

The 23-year-old tested positive at the Rotterdam Marathon in April where he set a personal best to finish seventh.

Kalalei, who won the Athens Marathon in 2017, was provisionally suspended from the sport in June.

He is the third Kenyan athlete to receive a doping ban this year while four further cases are still pending.

They include former Olympic 1500m gold medallist and three-time world champion Asbel Kiprop, who was found to have traces of EPO after a test in November 2017.

In the same month, Rio 2016 Olympic women's marathon gold medallist Jemima Sumgong received a four-year ban.

In September, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) said Kenya had a "serious problem" with doping.

