Eilish McColgan wins Great South Run on her debut
-
- From the section Athletics
Eilish McColgan followed in her mother's footsteps to win the Great South Run.
In her debut, and her first time running competitively over 10km, the 27-year-old clocked up 54:43 in the 10-mile race, beating Steph Tweel and reigning champion Gemma Steel.
Mother Liz won the event twice - in 1995 and 1997.
In the men's race, Chris Thompson became the first athlete to win the event for a third time.
Thompson also beat his previous best time, the 37-year-old finishing in 46:56.
McColgan said: "I'm so happy. That was such a strange experience. I didn't know what to expect and to be honest that was probably what helped in a way.
"My mum said to me 'Don't look at your watch, don't look at times, just be competitive and race the other girls', and that's what I did today.
"I got to eight miles and when I caught back up with Steph I thought I could try and slow it down or just go for it and I felt really good.
"It was definitely a much more pleasant experience than maybe I was expecting."