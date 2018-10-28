Dublin Marathon: Ethiopian pair Asefa Bekele and Mesera Dubiso win titles

Mesera Dubiso won the women's race in Sunday's Dublin City Marathon

Ethiopian pair Asefa Bekele and Mesera Dubiso were the winners in the Dublin Marathon on Sunday.

Bekele, who finished third in 2015 and 2017, won the men's title with a time of 2:13:23.

Dubiso was fastest in the women's race, crossing the finishing line in 2:33:48.

The men's Irish National title was won by Mick Clohisey of the Raheny Shamrocks club, with Cork Olympian Lizzie Lee - who was third overall - becoming the women's national champion.

Clohisey, who was making his first Dublin Marathon appearance, clocked 2:15:58 to finish sixth in the overall standings.

Lee continued the fine form she has shown this season to record a time of 2:35:05.

Overall men's winner Bekele finished nine seconds ahead of South Africa's David Manja in second, with Kenya's Joe Kiptoo completing the men's podium ahead of Ethiopia's Benard Rotich and American Seth Totten.

Dubiso's victory in the women's race came as she finished over 30 seconds ahead of compatriot Motu Gedefa in second place.

Over 20,000 runners gathered at Dublin's Fitzwilliam Square to take part in what was the 39th year of the annual event.