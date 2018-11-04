New York Marathon: Mary Keitany reclaims women's title as Lelisa Desisa wins men's race

Lelisa Desisa won the Boston Marathon in 2013 and 2015 but had previously never won in New York

Kenya's Mary Keitany won the New York City Marathon for the fourth time in five years as Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa sealed the men's title.

Keitany, 36, was second in 2017 but won back the title in an unofficial time of two hours 22 minutes 48 seconds.

She finished almost four minutes ahead of compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot, while the USA's Shalane Flanagan was third.

Desisa, 28, held off Ethiopian compatriot Shura Kitata by two seconds to win the men's race.

A two-time winner in Boston, he crossed the line in an unofficial time of 2:05.59, just 54 seconds shy of the New York men's record set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011.

Defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya was third.