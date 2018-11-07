Laura Muir: Scottish athlete says graduating will help performance

Laura Muir was named Scottish athlete of the year

Completing her studies as a vet will allow Laura Muir to focus on "the little details" and make a "one or two per cent" improvement to her running.

Scottish athlete Muir, 25, graduated from the University of Glasgow in the summer.

Now she is focusing on training for the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March and the World Championships in Doha in October.

"I'll have more time to rest and recover," she told BBC Scotland.

"Training is not going to change much, but I'll be paying more attention to the recovery aspects, getting more sleep, focusing on nutrition a bit more and the little details here and there."

Despite balancing her university life with training, Muir won European Championship gold at 1500m, World Indoor silver (1500m) and bronze (3000m), as well as the Diamond League 1500m crown.

Now the Milnathort native, who was named Scottish athlete of the year last week, will be focusing solely on running.

"I need to get a really solid winter base. I'm going on a couple of training camps to escape this Glasgow weather and focus on training," she added.

"I won't be racing too much but I will be getting an endurance base in over the winter to get strong for the summer."