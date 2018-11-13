British Athletics name 114-strong world class programme for 2018-19 season

Laura Weightman (left) won bronze behind European 1500m champion Laura Muir in Berlin

European bronze medallists Shara Proctor and Laura Weightman have been added to British Athletics' World Class Programme for the 2018-19 season.

In total, 114 athletes have been named on the programme, which is based upon their potential to win medals at the 2020 or 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Mo Farah, Dina Asher-Smith and Laura Muir are among 14 athletes on the Olympic podium programme.

Jonnie Peacock and Hannah Cockroft are two of 30 on the Paralympic equivalent.

The remaining 70 athletes are on the Olympic Podium Potential, Paralympic Podium Potential and Olympic Relays programmes.

"A whole host of athletes have risen to the challenge and demonstrated their quality when it matters most," said performance director Neil Black.

"The 114 athletes being offered membership onto the World Class Programme for 2018-19 reflects the great amount of strength we possess building towards Tokyo 2020 and beyond that towards Paris 2024."

Thirteen athletes have dropped off the world class programme from last year, including Paralympic and world T42 200m bronze medallist David Henson.

Long jumper Proctor and long distance runner Weightman are among 18 athletes included to the programme for the upcoming season.

They also include British 200m champion Beth Dobbin, who has battled anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after an epileptic seizure as a teenager.