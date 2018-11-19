Dina Asher-Smith named in IAAF Female Athlete of the Year shortlist

From the section

Dina Asher-Smith wins 100m gold with a British record time of 10.85 seconds

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith has been named in the five-strong shortlist for the 2018 IAAF Female Athlete of the Year award.

The triple European champion is joined by fellow sprinter Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas.

Belgian heptathlete Nafissatou Thiam, Colombian triple jumper Caterine Ibarguen and steeplechaser Beatrice Chepkoech from Kenya complete the list.

The award will be presented on 4 December in Monaco.

In August, the 22-year-old became the first British woman to win triple European Championship gold, claiming the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay titles in Berlin.

She also won 4x100m gold at the Commonwealth Games and bronze in the 200m - a race won by Miller-Uibo.