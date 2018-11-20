European Indoor Championships: Andrew Butchart targets Glasgow gold

Scot Butchart missed the Commonwealth Games through injury but hopes for success on home turf next year

Andrew Butchart wants gold in front of a home crowd at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March after recovering from a broken foot.

The injury ruled the 27-year-old out of April's Commonwealth Games, but he believes he has come back stronger.

"There's not many people that can challenge me at 3,000m indoors, in Europe anyway," he told BBC Scotland.

"So a medal should be pretty comfortable, but the win is what I want and what I will be going for."

Butchart admits he has had to "relearn" his body after surgery in February and changed his "running mechanics".

Based in San Diego, he just spent the latest five weeks of his recovery training at Mammoth Lakes in California - "the highest altitude I've ever been to".

"It went pretty well," he said. "I've done a few tests. I think it's probably the best test I've done on the treadmill, which is the important one."

Butchart will sit out the cross-country circuit this year as he still has "some mental worries about the foot" but is determined to be in Glasgow.

"I've not raced in Scotland enough as it is," he added. "It's hard for us to race in Scotland, so it will be nice to be in front of a home crowd and give them a bit of a memory."