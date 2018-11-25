Ciara Mageean wins her first Irish Senior Cross Country title in Dublin

Ciara Mageean finished fourth in the 1500m final at this year's European Championships in Berlin

Portaferry woman Ciara Mageean clinched her first Irish Senior Cross Country title as she finished ahead of Annmarie McGlynn and Fionnuala Ross in Dublin.

Mageean, 26, ran a composed race as she had three seconds to spare from Letterkenny AC's McGlynn with Armagh's Ross a further three seconds back.

Newcastle woman Kerry O'Flaherty was sixth just behind fellow steeplechasers Michelle Finn and Sara Treacy.

Raheny's Kevin Dooney edged out men's favourites Sean Tobin at Abbotstown.

Dooney covered the 10km in 30 minutes and seven seconds which left him four seconds ahead of four-minute miler Tobin.

Tobin's Clonmel team-mate Kevin Maunsell was a further seven seconds back in third while the fourth and fifth places for Brian Fay and Mick Clohisey helped Raheny secure the team title.

2014 European Championship 1500m fourth placer Paul Robinson continued his comeback from injury as he was 11th in the men's event where North Belfast's Mark McKinstry was the leading Northern Ireland finisher in 15th.

Mageean's victory means she will lead the Irish women's team at the European Championships in Tilburg on 9 December with McGlynn and Ross also guaranteed selections.

With six-athlete teams certain to be selected in the senior events, O'Flaherty's sixth spot should be good enough to ensure her call up for the event in the Netherlands.

The addition of the mixed team relay to the programme could also be an option for Northern Ireland woman.

In the two junior races, City of Derry Spartans athlete Fintan Stewart and Springwell Running Club's Niamh Carr were the leading northerners in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Stewart finished 15 seconds behind Bantry's winner Darragh McElhinney in the junior men's race with Carr 58 seconds adrift of classy junior women's winner Sarah Healy.

Finn's fourth place helped Leevale win the senior women's team title as they finished ahead of Letterkenny and North Down.