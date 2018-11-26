Ciara Mageean among six NI athletes in Ireland's European Cross Country team

Ciara Mageean (centre) will lead the Ireland women's team after her national title win on Sunday

Ciara Mageean is among six Northern Ireland athletes named in a 39-strong Irish team for next month's European Cross Country Championships in Tilburg.

Mageean will lead the women's team after winning her first Irish senior cross country title on Sunday.

The Portaferry runner will be joined in the women's team by Sunday's third placer, Armagh woman Fionnuala Ross and Newcastle athlete Kerry O'Flaherty.

Stephen Scullion is named in the men's squad despite not running on Sunday.

Scullion will travel from his current base in the US to join Sunday's Abbotstown winner Kevin Dooney plus Sean Tobin, Kevin Maunsell, Mick Clohisey and Kevin Batt in the men's team on 9 December.

O'Flaherty's US-based Newcastle & District club-mate Ryan Forsyth has seen selected for the under-23 event in the Netherlands despite not having competed at Abbotstown.

City of Derry AC Spartans athlete Fintan Stewart will race in the men's under-20 event having finished fourth at the Irish championships.

Rio Olympian O'Flaherty is included in the women's six-strong team after finishing sixth in Dublin.

Sunday's runner-up behind Mageean, Letterkenny runner Annmarie McGlynn is also included along with O'Flaherty's Olympic 3,000m steeplechase team-mates Michelle Finn and Sara Treacy.

Sonia O'Sullivan's daughter Sophie, who won 800m silver at the European Under-18 track championships in July, is included in the women's under-20 team.

Paul Robinson, John Travers, Claire Tarplee and Siofra Cleirigh Buttner will also form a strong Irish quartet in only the second staging of the mixed relay event.

Ireland team

Senior men: Kevin Dooney (Raheny), Sean Tobin (Clonmel), Kevin Maunsell (Clonmel), Mick Clohisey (Raheny), Stephen Scullion (Clonliffe), Kevin Batt (DSD)

Senior women: Ciara Mageean (UCD), Ann Marie McGlynn (Letterkenny), Fionnuala Ross (Armagh AC), Michelle Finn (Leevale), Sara Treacy (Dunboyne), Kerry O'Flaherty (Newcastle & District)

U23 men: Brian Fay (Raheny), Ryan Forsyth (Newcastle), Paul O'Donnell (DSD), Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe), Garry Campbell (Dunleer), Jack O'Leary (Mullingar)

U23 women: Fian Sweeney (Dublin City Harriers), Eilish Flanagan (Carmen runners), Aoibhe Richardson (Kilkenny City Harriers), Roisin Flanagan (Carmen runners), Sorcha McAlister (Westport)

U20 men: Darragh McElhinney (Bantry), Sean O'Leary (Clonliffe), Jamie Battle (Mullingar), Fintan Stewart (City of Derry AC Spartans), Daire Finn (Dublin City Harriers), Micheál Power (West Waterford)

U20 women: Sarah Healy (Blackrock), Emma O'Brien (Sli Cualann), Jodie McCann (Dublin City Harriers), Laura Nicholson (Bandon), Stephanie Cotter (West Muskerry), Sophie O'Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh)

Mixed Relay: John Travers (Donore Harriers), Paul Robinson (St Coca's), Claire Tarplee (St Coca's), Siofra Cleirigh Buttner (DSD)