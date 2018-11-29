Thomas Barr: Hurdler named Irish athlete of the year

Media playback is not supported on this device It's ridiculously sweet - Ireland's bronze medallist Thomas Barr

European bronze medallist Thomas Barr has been named the Athlete of the Year at the Irish National Athletics awards.

The 400m hurdler also won the Track and Field Athlete prize after becoming the first Irishman to win a sprint medal at the European Championships.

Castlederg high jumper Sommer Lecky was honoured as the top Junior Athlete for her silver medal win at the World Under-20 Championships in Finland.

North Down sprinter Aaron Sexton jointly won the Schools Athlete award.

Sexton, who is also an Irish schoolboy rugby international, won the men's 100m at the Northern Ireland championships in June one week after he had won the Irish Schools Championships in a record 10.52 seconds.

The Bangor Grammar student was a co-recipient of the award alongside Dubliner Sarah Healy, who won both the 1500m and 3000m titles at the European Under-18 Championships.

The relay squad of Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville, Patience Jumbo-Gula and Rhasidat Adeleke were named Team of the Year following their silver medal win in the 4x100m relay at the Under-20 World Championships.

Three-time Olympian Maeve Kyle was also named as an Honorary Lifetime Vice President along with Eamon Giles of the Cranford Athletics Club.

Irish National Athletics Awards

Hall of Fame: Mary Purcell

Lifetime Services to Athletics: Paddy Marley (Clonliffe Harriers)

Athlete of the Year: Thomas Barr (Ferrybank)

Endurance Athlete of the Year: Alex Wright (Leevale)

Under-20 Athlete of the Year: Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley)

Under-23 Athlete of the Year: Matthew Behan (Crusaders)

Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Thomas Barr (Ferrybank)

Performance Club of the Year: Clonliffe Harriers

Services to Coaching: Eamon Harvey

Official of the Year: Sean Callan (Clonliffe Harriers)

Team of the Year: Women's Under-20 4x100m Relay Team

Inspirational Performance of the Year on Irish Soil: Phil Healy (Bandon)

Development Club of the Year: West Waterford A.C.

Mountain Runner of the Year: Sarah McCormack (Clonliffe Harriers)

Master Athlete of the Year: Joe Gough (West Waterford)

Ultra-Athlete of the Year: Aidan Hogan (Rising Sun)

Schools Athlete of the Year: Sarah Healy (Holy Child Killiney/Blackrock), Aaron Sexton (Bangor Grammar/North Down)

University Athlete of the Year: Elizabeth Morland (DCU/Cushinstown)

Special Recognition Award: Frank Greally