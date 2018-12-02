Steph Twell: Scot impresses on marathon debut in Spain

Steph Twell was competing in the marathon event for the first time in Valencia

Steph Twell ran the fastest time by a Scottish woman for over six years on her marathon debut in Valencia.

The 29-year-old clocked 2.30.12 - the second-quickest time by a British female this year - to finish eighth.

Twell switched from cross country and track, having won European 5,000m bronze and Commonwealth 1500m bronze and competed at two Olympic Games.

Her performance on Sunday was the best by a Scotswoman since Freya Ross (nee Murray) ran 2.28.10 in April 2012.