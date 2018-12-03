Jon Ridgeon: IAAF appoints British former hurdler as new chief executive

Ridgeon competed in two Olympic Games for Great Britain - in 1988 and 1996

British former hurdler Jon Ridgeon has been appointed chief executive of athletics' governing body the IAAF.

Ridgeon, 51, competed in both the 110m and 400m hurdles between 1984 and 1996, winning silver in the shorter event at the 1987 World Championships.

He has since developed several sports businesses and was involved in the formation of the Diamond League Series.

IAAF president Lord Coe said: "I have known Jon for many years and admired his passion, energy and innovation."

Ridgeon, who will begin his new role in March, said: "Having spent my life in sport, this is a dream job for me."