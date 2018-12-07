European Cross Country: Ciara Mageean aims for strong run in Tilburg

Ciara Mageean's best performance at the European Cross Country was seventh in the U20 race in 2010

European Cross Country Championships Venue: Tilburg, The Netherlands Date: Sunday, 9 December Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and mobile app from 09:30-15:00; highlights 14:20-15:50, replay, BBC Red Button and 00:00-01:00 BBC Two (Monday)

Ciara Mageean will hope muddy underfoot conditions will not hinder her chances of a strong run in Sunday's European Cross Country Championships in Tilburg.

The Portaferry woman landed her first Irish Senior Cross Country title last month but Sunday's race will be a major step up in the class from that event.

Turkey's Kenyan-born Yasemin Can will be aiming for a third straight title.

Dutch woman Susan Krumins and Norway's three-times bronze medallist Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal may also contend.

In Sifan Hassan's absence because of illness, Krumins looks to be main home hope - 10 years after winning the Under-23 title in Brussels at her only other appearance at the championships.

British trials winner Charlotte Arter and her team-mate and twice individual silver medallist Kate Avery are also likely to be in the individual shake up along with Switzerland's Fabienne Schlumpf, Romania's fourth placer from 2017 Roxana Barca, Spain's Trihas Gebre plus Portugal's 2010 winner Jessica Augusto and compatriot Sara Moreira.

Mageean's Irish team-mates include Letterkenny's Irish Championships runner-up Annmarie McGlynn, Armagh AC's Fionnuala Ross and Newcastle AC's Rio Olympic steeplechaser Kerry O'Flaherty.

Kevin Dooney will lead the Irish men's title in Tilburg

The Irish champion's best previous performance in the European tests was a seventh place in the junior event in 2010 and a similar finish this weekend would represent an excellent performance by the 26-year-old.

The Irish senior women earned team gold in 2012 and bronze in 2014 and 2015 but minus twice individual champion Fionnuala McCormack, a repeat medal-winning performance looks unlikely this year.

Ireland's best chance of individual and team glory probably rests with the women's junior event as double European Under-18 champion from last July, Dubliner Sarah Healy leads a strong line-up.

Sonia O'Sullivan's daughter Sophie joins Healy along with US-based Stephanie Cotter plus Emma O'Brien, Jodie McCann and Laura Nicholson, who occupied the next three places after Healy at the recent nationals.

Belfast man Stephen Scullion is part of the Irish senior men's squad which includes national champion Kevin Dooney and Sean Tobin.

Clonmel man Tobin was the top Irish male finisher in 15th spot 12 months ago.

Kerry O'Flaherty's Newcastle team-mate Ryan Forsyth is being tipped as a contender for a top-10 finish in the men's under-23 event after placing an impressive 11th at this year's NCAA Championships in the US.

City of Derry AC Spartans' Fintan Stewart is part of the Irish under-20 men's squad after finishing fourth in the Irish tests.

The championships also features the second running of the mixed relay with 3:54 miler from 2014 Paul Robinson joined by John Travers, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner and Claire Tarplee in the Irish quartet.

Ireland team

Senior men: Kevin Dooney (Raheny), Sean Tobin (Clonmel), Kevin Maunsell (Clonmel), Mick Clohisey (Raheny), Stephen Scullion (Clonliffe), Kevin Batt (DSD)

Senior women: Ciara Mageean (UCD), Ann Marie McGlynn (Letterkenny), Fionnuala Ross (Armagh AC), Michelle Finn (Leevale), Sara Treacy (Dunboyne), Kerry O'Flaherty (Newcastle & District)

U23 men: Brian Fay (Raheny), Ryan Forsyth (Newcastle), Paul O'Donnell (DSD), Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe), Garry Campbell (Dunleer), Jack O'Leary (Mullingar)

U23 women: Fian Sweeney (Dublin City Harriers), Eilish Flanagan (Carmen runners), Aoibhe Richardson (Kilkenny City Harriers), Roisin Flanagan (Carmen runners), Sorcha McAlister (Westport)

U20 men: Darragh McElhinney (Bantry), Sean O'Leary (Clonliffe), Jamie Battle (Mullingar), Fintan Stewart (City of Derry AC Spartans), Daire Finn (Dublin City Harriers), Micheál Power (West Waterford)

U20 women: Sarah Healy (Blackrock), Emma O'Brien (Sli Cualann), Jodie McCann (Dublin City Harriers), Laura Nicholson (Bandon), Stephanie Cotter (West Muskerry), Sophie O'Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh)

Mixed Relay: John Travers (Donore Harriers), Paul Robinson (St Coca's), Claire Tarplee (St Coca's), Siofra Cleirigh Buttner (DSD)