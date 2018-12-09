European Cross Country: Great Britain & Northern Ireland fourth after six-medal haul

Amelia Quirk recovered from a slip to finish fifth as the junior women's team claimed gold

Great Britain and Northern Ireland finished fourth at the European Cross Country Championships in the Netherlands after winning six medals.

The junior women's team were champions in the Under-20 race as Amelia Quirk finished fifth, Khahisa Mhlanga was seventh and debutant Grace Brock 11th.

Four team silver medals followed in Tilburg - for both senior teams, the Under-23 men and the junior men.

The Under-23 women took team bronze, missing out on silver by just a point.