Christian Malcolm: Australia Athletics coaching role for Welshman

Christian Malcolm won junior world championship titles at 100 and 200 metres

Christian Malcolm has been given a coaching role with Australian Athletics.

The 39-year-old Welshman will assist head of high performance Andrew Faichney and head coach Craig Hilliard.

Malcolm won sprint medals at world, world and Commonwealth levels and will aim to make Australian athletes competitive on the world stage.

"I was on the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games with Wales and I saw the talent that exists," said Malcolm.

"Australian athletes have a very strong record at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, but we can achieve even more success by giving our coaches the support, advice and resources they need to do their job well."

Malcolm will move to Australia with his family in January, 2019.

Australia Athletics say his role is to improve coaching structures with specific targets for the 2019 World Championships, 2019 World Para-Athletics Championships, 2020 Olympic Games and 2020 Paralympic Games.

Since retiring as an athlete in 2014, Malcolm has fulfilled coaching roles with the successful British relay squads, as well as working with the UK Paralympic team and Disability Wales.

He won the UK Sports Awards HP Coach of the Year and BBC Wales Coach of the Year in 2017 and worked as a speed coach for the England cricket team and Wales rugby team.