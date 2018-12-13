Laura Muir to run Great Stirling Cross Country mixed relay event
|Great Stirling Cross Country
|Date: Saturday, 12 January Coverage: Watch on BBC One
Laura Muir will feature in the British mixed relay team at next month's Great Stirling Cross Country.
The event has moved from Edinburgh, where European 1500m champion Muir had an unbeaten record over four years.
Fellow Scot Jamie Williamson joins Muir in the relay team, as do English pair Phil Sesemann and Alex Bell.
There will also be men's, women's and junior mixed relay events on 12 January, with American and European athletes competing.