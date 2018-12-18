Pauline Kamulu: Kenyan star to run in Northern Ireland Cross Country event

Pauline Kamulu was fastest woman over 10,000m on the track in 2018

Kenyan star Pauline Kamulu is the latest top African to enter the IAAF Northern Ireland International Cross Country event on 19 January.

Kamulu, 23, won bronze at this year's World Half Marathon and then set the fastest 10,000m track time of 2018 with a 31 minutes and 41 seconds clocking.

She is also ranked fourth in the world over 10km on the roads this year with a 31:56 performance.

Kamulu's opposition will include 19-year-old Ethiopian talent Hawi Feysa.

Feysa won silver at last year's World Cross Country Championships.

Rio Olympics 10,000m silver medallist Paul Tanui will be joined by his Kenyan compatriot Richard Yator in the men's event at Dundonald just outside Belfast.

Yator, 3,000m World Youths champion in 2015, was second fastest men's 10,000m runner on the track this season with a 27:14 clocking in Japan.

In addition to his Olympic silver behind Sir Mo Farah in Rio, Tanu has also banked three World Championship bronze medals during his career.

The programme at the Billy Neill Centre of Excellence will also incorporate the Home Countries, Celtic Games and British Cross Challenge event in addition to a series of children's and youth races.