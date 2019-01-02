Nick Colburn wins New Year's Day fell race in St John's

Nick Colburn won the annual event for the first time

Nick Colburn took his first win in the traditional New Year's Day fell race in St John's on the Isle of Man, finishing 11 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

The three-mile event to the summit of Slieau Whallian and back attracted a record entry of 222 runners.

Colburn, of Manx Fell Runners (MFR), came home in 24 minutes 06 seconds, beating former English champion and nine-time race winner MFR's Lloyd Taggart (24:17) into second place.

MFR's Ben Corkill (24:56) was third.

Karen Shimmin, from Manx Harriers, was the first woman home in her first fell race as she completed the course in a time of 30 minutes 42 seconds.

Jake Richmond, 15, of Northern Athletic Club, was the first junior male home (28:36), while 13-year-old Catherine Perry, also of Northern Athletic Club, took the junior female accolade (32:19).

Competitors in the event were encouraged to wear fancy dress for the annual race.