European Indoor Athletics Championship: Jake Wightman to miss Glasgow event
- From the section Athletics
Jake Wightman is expected to miss the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March because of injury.
The 24-year-old Scot, who won European and Commonwealth 1500m medals in 2018, has suffered a stress fracture in his lower back.
"I won't be having an indoor season after developing a stress fracture in my sacrum," he wrote on Instagram. "A pain in the backside (literally)."
The European indoors will be at the Emirates Arena from 1-3 March.