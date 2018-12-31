European Indoor Athletics Championship: Jake Wightman to miss Glasgow event

Jake Wightman
Jake Wightman won European bronze in Berlin in August

Jake Wightman is expected to miss the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March because of injury.

The 24-year-old Scot, who won European and Commonwealth 1500m medals in 2018, has suffered a stress fracture in his lower back.

"I won't be having an indoor season after developing a stress fracture in my sacrum," he wrote on Instagram. "A pain in the backside (literally)."

The European indoors will be at the Emirates Arena from 1-3 March.

