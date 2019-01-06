Kate O'Connor: Dundalk athlete improves her Irish indoor pentathlon record

From the section

Dundalk athlete Kate O'Connor improved her own Irish indoor pentathlon record to 4174 points as she clinched the English Senior title in Sheffield.

The 18-year-old's new mark added 24 points to the total she set in Estonia last February.

O'Connor was eighth in last year's Commonwealth Games heptathlon when representing Northern Ireland.

The Dundalk athlete will begin an athletics scholarship at the University of Texas next autumn.

O'Connor is a member of the St Gerald's club in Dundalk and is a student at St Vincent's School in the county Louth town.

The women's multi-events competition indoors sees athletes competing in the 60m hurdles, high jump, shot putt, long jump and 800m.

Sunday's Sheffield event encompassed the English Senior and Under-20 combined events championships.

O'Connor finished ahead of English athlete Ellen Barber and Lucy Turner.