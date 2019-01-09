Scots race for places at European Indoor Championships in Glasgow

Laura Muir picked up two World Indoor medals in Birmingham last year

Laura Muir and Eilidh Doyle will lead a strong Scottish contingent at the British Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham on 9-10 February.

The event acts as the trials for the European Indoor Championships, which will be held in Glasgow in March.

Andrew Butchart, Eilish McColgan, Chris O'Hare and Lynsey Sharp will also be running at the Arena Birmingham.

Diamond League champion Muir, 25, collected silver over 1500m and 3000m bronze at last year's World indoors.

Doyle, 31, also picked up a World indoor 400m bronze in Birmingham last March.

Butchart, 27, who missed most of last year with a broken foot, is determined to be in Glasgow and is targeting 3,000m gold.