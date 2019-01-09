Belfast Milers Meet: Fourth staging of Mary Peters Track event will be on 22 June

The Belfast Milers Meet has attracted a strong entry list since it began in 2016

This year's Belfast Milers Meet will take place at the Mary Peters Track on Saturday, 22 June.

The June event will be the fourth staging of the meeting co-hosted by Beechmount Harriers, West Belfast Coolers and the Irish Milers Club.

Event Director Eamonn Christie is again lining up a busy programme which will extend from sprints to 3,000m events.

Over the past three years, the meeting has attracted international athletes from Ireland and the UK.

Ciara Mageean, Emma Mitchell, Alex Bell and Paralympic star Jason Smyth are among those who have participated at the meeting.

This year's meeting will include a British Milers Club select who will be involved in a team event against the Irish Milers Club and other select teams.

With sponsors on board, there will be money in all the A races on the programme.