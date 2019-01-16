Richard Bowker: UK Athletics chairman to leave role in January

Richard Bowker took over the role as UK Athletics chairman from Ed Warner in June 2017

Richard Bowker is to step down from his role as chairman of UK Athletics after 18 months in the position.

The 53-year-old's chairmanship was the subject of a vote of no confidence from the four home countries' federations last week.

This was expected to go to a vote at the 12-person UK Athletics members' council meeting in February.

"UK Athletics has made significant strides under Richard's leadership," said interim chair Sarah Rowell.

"The board is very sorry to see him leave at this time, but based on the recent decisions while he was chair, the progress that will now be made in the areas of talent, competition and coaching in the coming years will be the real legacy of his tenure."

Bowker will leave the organisation on 31 January 2019.