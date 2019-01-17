NI International Cross Country: The days when locals could mix it at Mallusk

Belfast man Greg Hannon finished third in the first running of the NI International Cross Country event in 1977

With Africans expected to continue their recent domination at Saturday's Northern Ireland International Cross Country meeting as it moves to Dundonald, it would be easy to forgot that there was a time when locals challenged the world's best at the event.

In the first staging of the meeting at the always-windy Mallusk in 1977, Greg Hannon, the first Belfast Marathon winner in 1982, took third place behind Waterford man Gerry Deegan, who was a genuinely world-class cross country operator in those days.

A year later, another Belfastman Paul Lawther had the temerity to attempt to run away from the great Steve Ovett at Mallusk.

Lawther was coming off the season of his life in 1977 when he finished second behind Ovett in the 1500m final at the UK Championships in Cwmbran, when another Northern Ireland star of the 1970s Jim McGuinness completed the podium positions.

"After about a mile that day at Mallusk, I thought to myself, 'am I just going to get outkicked by him or am I going to have a go'," recalls Lawther.

"I did get a lead of about 20 metres and was getting plenty of support from the home crowd but Ovett, who was absolutely at the peak of his powers at that stage of his career, caught me after about two miles and I ended up in third also behind Scottish athlete Nat Muir."

Steve Ovett won the Northern Ireland Cross Country event at Mallusk in 1978 and 1984

Six years later, Armagh man Jim Haughey finished only three seconds behind Ovett as he took third place behind the then Olympic 800m champion, with Ireland's Richard O'Flynn splitting the pair.

In 1990, Derry woman Roisin Smyth, who represented Ireland at the 1984 Olympics, triumphed in what was only the fifth staging of the women's race at the meeting first won by Welsh athlete Susan Tooby in 1986.

The 1999 men's event saw local man Dermot Donnelly delighting the home crowd with a strong fifth place which brought back memories of the early years when locals Hannon, Lawther and Haughey achieved top-three finishes.

But 20 years on, the local cross country landscape looks decidedly barren - particularly at men's level.

Lawther, now 63, has spoken to people involved in the current scene about the obvious drops in standards and the only explanation he can come up in that the work in training is simply not being done.

"Our performances are low compared to what they used to be. In 40 years I can't understood why it hasn't progressed," says Lawther, whose cross country pedigree included finishing ahead of John Walker and Ivo Van Damme at the Gateshead International in November 1976 as he took second behind David Moorcroft in the short race at the meeting.

'Nobody is training as hard as we did'

A few months earlier, Walker and van Damme had filled the first two positions in the 1500m final at the Montreal Olympics when Ireland's Eamonn Coghlan finished a heartbroken fourth.

The Gateshead cross country race proved to Belgian van Damme's final race before he tragically died in a car accident a month later.

"They talk about scientific progress. They talk about this and talk about that….you've just got to go and do some training," believes Lawther.

"I talk to people involved in training and nobody is training as hard as I did or that Jimmy [McGuinness] was or Greg Hannon.

"Certainly no-one is training as hard as John McLaughlin did. He was one of the hardest trainers I ever knew. I think you could learn a lot by listening to what people like that did."

And even referring to the huge drop off in standards from the heady days of the 1970s and '80s, Lawther wonders whether the move away from cross country has been a factor.

"Ovett was a class animal. He finished fourth in the national cross country over nine miles which was one heck of a performance for a guy running 800m and 1500m.

Paul Lawther (right) and Jim McGuinness (left) both used cross country as an important part of their training

"But in those days, we were expected to perform at longer distances. I did a lot of miles in training. I won the Northern Ireland Senior Cross Country Championship twice.

"Greg Hannon was in the field, a 2:13 marathon runner; John McLaughlin, 47 minutes for 10 miles and one hour 38 minutes for 20 miles; Jim McGuinness 3:55 for mile; Laurie Spence, 7:51 for 3000m.

"If you were going to win the Northern Ireland Senior Cross Country title then you had to be really, really good. That's not the same now.

"And if you were going to win the Senior then, it was over seven miles. It is only over 10km now, six miles. If you were going to win it, you had to be in really good shape to beat those guys. That was a hard, hard graft.

"I was running 90 miles a week during the winter. I did try 100 but it wrecked me. My body couldn't take it. I had searched saturation point.

"I think looking back if I had stayed around 80, I would probably have been around a lot longer because I had a lot of Achilles tendon problems and all sorts of things which wrecked me. I was probably trying to be better than I was."

A few months after throwing down the gauntlet to Ovett at Mallusk, Lawther produced the performance of his life when he finished sixth in a stellar 3,000m at the Bislett Games won in a world record time by Henry Rono.

Lawther remains convinced that his cross country background helped him to produce such performances.