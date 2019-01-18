IAAF Northern Ireland International Cross Country: Africans set to dominate

Pauline Kamulu was fastest woman over 10,000m on the track in 2018

Africans will be expected to dominate the senior men's and women's races at Saturday's IAAF Northern Ireland International Cross Country event.

The men's field includes Rio Olympic's 10,000m silver medallist Paul Tanui while his Kenyan compatriot Pauline Kamulu will be women's favourite.

Twice winner Fionnuala McCormack will make her return to action after becoming a mother for the first time.

This year's event takes place at the Billy Neill Centre in Dundonald.

US athlete Dathan Ritzenhein was the last non-African winner in the male's event in 2005 with McCormack's 2013 victory the last time an African didn't make the top spot on the podium in the women's race.

With Kamulu the world's fastest women's 10,000m runner on the track in 2018 and young Ethiopian star Meskerem Mamo also in the field, McCormack, who gave birth in October, will face a big ask in staying with the leaders but the Wicklow woman is the bravest of competitors.

Mamo was world's leading junior over 3,000m and 5,000m in 2018.

The women's field will also include another former European Cross Country champion Gemma Steel and her British team-mate Kate Avery.

Kamulu, 23, won bronze at this year's World Half Marathon and then set the fastest 10,000m track time of 2018 with a 31 minutes and 41 seconds clocking.

She was also ranked fourth in the world over 10km on the roads in 2018 with a 31:56 performance.

Tanui will be joined by his Kenyan compatriot Richard Yator and Bahrain's Ethiopian-born Asian Games 5,000m champion Birhanu Balew in the men's event.

Yator, 3,000m World Youths champion in 2015, was second fastest men's 10,000m runner on the track in 2018 with a 27:14 clocking in Japan.

In addition to his Olympic silver behind Sir Mo Farah in Rio, Tanui has also banked three World Championship bronze medals during his career.

The programme will also incorporate the Home Countries, Celtic Games and British Cross Challenge event in addition to a series of children's and youth races, with the main events at 14:15 and 14:50 GMT.

Irish-born Diver to join Mitchell in London field

Emma Mitchell will be joined on the startline at the London Marathon on 28 April by Irish-born Australian star Sinead Diver.

Mayo-born Diver, now 41, only began distance running as a 33-year-old but made a huge breakthrough last October when winning the Melbourne Marathon in 2:25.19 - the second fastest time by an Irish-born female.

Banbridge woman Mitchell will be making her marathon debut in the British capital after finishing as the leading UK and Ireland athlete at last September's Great North Run when she clocked 74 minutes and 38 seconds.

The loaded women's field in London will include last year's winner Vivian Cheruiyot, her Kenyan compatriots Gladys Cherono, Mary Keitany and Brigid Kosgei plus Ethiopian great Tirunesh Dibaba.

Several other world-class Africans will be in the women's field which will also include US athlete Molly Huddle.