Stephen Scullion sets third fastest NI marathon time in Houston Marathon

Scullion overtakes Kevin Seaward and Paul Pollock in the NI all-time list

Stephen Scullion became Northern Ireland's third fastest marathon runner ever by setting a new personal best in finishing 10th in the Houston Marathon.

Scullion clocked two hours 14 minutes and 34 seconds in the US on Sunday to cut one minute and 21 seconds off his previous best set in London last year.

The Irish international athlete's time left him four minutes and 32 seconds behind Kenyan winner Albert Korir.

Greg Hannon set the Northern Ireland record of 2:13.06 in Coventry in 1979.

Derryman Tommy Hughes clocked 2:13.59 in Morocco in 1992.

The Belfast man's time on Sunday moved him ahead of Kevin Seaward [2:14.52] and Paul Pollock [2:15.30] in the Northern Ireland all-time list.

Scullion's performance puts him in line to represent Ireland at this year's World Championships in Doha.

The IAAF's marathon standard is 2:16.00.

Speaking on Twitter after the race, a delighted Scullion revealed that he almost went off course around the 25km mark before being diverted back to the correct route.

"Somebody jumped in front of me to send me back to the course," said the 30-year-old.

"Jarred both hamstrings and had to manage those home... but hey, marathons are tough."

Korir's 2:10.02 clocking left him six seconds clear of Ethiopian Yitayal Atnafu with another Kenyan Justus Kimutai a further 17 seconds back in third.

With Africans occupying six of the top 10 positions, Scullion finished one place behind leading American Tyler Jermann who clocked 2:13.29.

Those behind Scullion included Kenyan 11th placer Dominic Ondoro, who was 17 seconds adrift of the Northern Ireland man.

Scullion's London time qualified him for the marathon at last year's European Championships but he opted instead to compete in the 10,000m in the German capital.