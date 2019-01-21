IAAF clears 42 Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in 2019

Two-time women's world high jump champion Maria Lasitskene is among those cleared to compete

Forty-two Russian athletes have been cleared to compete as neutrals this year by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Athletics' world governing body banned Russia in November 2015 because of evidence of state-sponsored doping.

The IAAF said those cleared to compete under a neutral banner "have met the exceptional eligibility criteria".

It added that it was prioritising "applications from athletes wishing to compete in the current indoor season".

Russia will learn on Tuesday whether it is to face fresh sanctions over December's missed deadline to allow investigators from the World Anti-Doping Agency access to the Moscow laboratory at the epicentre of the doping scandal.