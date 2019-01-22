Joe Reid: Manx runner will be 'proud' to wear England vest

Reid represented the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games in Australia

Manx athlete Joe Reid says he feels "proud and privileged" to receive his first senior England call-up.

The 800m runner has been named in the England team for the Vienna Indoor Classic in Austria this weekend.

Reid represented the Isle of Man at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast and said it will feel "strange" not to be wearing their vest.

"I'm feeling good going and I'm excited to be given this opportunity," the 23-year-old Cardiff student continued.

A spokesperson for England Athletics said the Vienna event is a "stepping stone towards major championships."