Ciara Mageean: Portaferry runner breaks her Irish indoor mile record

Ciara Mageean finished sixth in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean set a new Irish indoor mile record with a time of 4:28.31 in Boston.

The 26-year-old beat her own previous Irish record of 4:28.40, which she set three years ago, as she finished sixth at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Mageean's time was also within the 1500m qualification time needed for the European Indoor Championships which will take place in Glasgow in March.

Canada's Gabriela Stafford won the Boston race in a time of 4:28:80.

Brenda Martinez was seventh and reigning world 3000m steeplechase gold medallist Emma Coburn was back in 10th place.

Mageean won a bronze medal in the 1500m at the 2016 European Athletics Championships and finished fourth in last year's finals in Berlin.