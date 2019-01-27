Kate O'Connor: Dundalk athlete regains Irish Indoor Pentathlon record in Cardiff

Kate O'Connor will begin an athletics scholarship at the University of Texas later this year

Dundalk athlete Kate O'Connor regained the Irish indoor pentathlon record as she set a mark of 4,214 points in Cardiff on Sunday.

The 18-year-old's total added three points to the record set by Cork woman Grace McKenzie in the US last weekend.

McKenzie's mark was 37 points beyond O'Connor's record set in Sheffield three weeks ago.

O'Connor's performance on 6 January had improved her own national record set in Estonia last February.

O'Connor was eighth in last year's Commonwealth Games heptathlon when representing Northern Ireland.

She will begin an athletics scholarship at the University of Texas next autumn.

O'Connor is a member of the St Gerald's club in Dundalk and is a student at St Vincent's School in the county Louth town.

The women's multi-events competition indoors sees athletes competing in the 60m hurdles, high jump, shot putt, long jump and 800m.

O'Connor started Sunday's competition by posting a time of 9.02 seconds in the 60m hurdles.

She followed that with a leap of 1.74m in the high jump before achieved distances of 12.77m and 5.94 in the shot putt and long jump before finishing the competition with an 800m time of 2:17.22.