Steph Twell to make bow at Scottish national cross country

Twell is an experienced cross country runner, with two European gold medals from the team event

Steph Twell will make her debut at the Scottish national cross country in Falkirk next month.

The 29-year-old European and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, switched her focus to the marathon last season.

"It's about time," said Twell, who won the English national title in 2010.

"The cross country conditions, as well as the distance, will be a suitable test to see how I fit I am at that stage before I return to the roads."

Twell ranks fifth on the Scottish all-time list after finishing seventh in her first marathon in Valencia in December in 2:30.12.

"I'm excited to see how I fare," she said. "It's 10K, which I am pleased to see is the same as the men's, and hopefully there's a really big entry once again for all the races."