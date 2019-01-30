Greg Rutherford: Olympic champion long jumper to attend Manx awards

Greg Rutherford won gold on 'Super Saturday' at London 2012

Great Britain's former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford will be the guest of honour at this year's Isle of Man sports awards.

Rutherford shot to fame at London 2012 when he became the first British man to win long jump gold since Lynn Davies in Tokyo in 1964.

The 32-year-old holds the British record with a jump of 8.51m.

He also won World, European and Commonwealth gold medals during his career and was awarded an MBE in 2013.

Rutherford retired from athletics last year and has been contemplating a switch to rowing or cycling.

Isle of Man Sport's executive chairman Gary Corkhill said: "'Greg is a fantastic athlete and someone who inspired the nation during his career.

"His stories of adversity is one which many of the Isle of Man's sports stars will be able to relate to, and should inspire everyone to never give up on their dreams of success at the highest level."

The nominations for the 11 award categories close on 31 January, and the ceremony will take place on 4 April at the Villa Marina in Douglas.

Enduro motorcyclist Jamie McCanney and swimmer Charlotte Atkinson won the sportsman and sportswoman of the year accolades at the 2018 event.