Doping bans for 12 Russian athletes including 2012 Olympic champion Ivan Ukhov

Ukhov (centre) has had his London 2012 win struck out, meaning Britain's Robert Grabarz (second from right) could be upgraded to Olympic silver

London 2012 Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov is among 12 Russian track and field athletes banned for doping by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Three years of Ukhov's results, including the 2012 Olympics, have been disqualified, meaning Britain's Robert Grabarz could be upgraded to silver.

Cas acted on evidence from the McLaren report, which found Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme.

The 12 athletes have 21 days to appeal against the decision.

Cas says the athletes "participated in and/or benefited from anabolic steroid doping programs and benefited from specific protective methods" from London 2012 to the 2013 World Championships in Moscow.

Ukhov has been banned for four years, as has 2013 high jump world champion Svetlana Shkolina, while Tatyana Lysenko, who won world gold in the hammer throw, is banned for eight years.

Grabarz was one of three athletes to finish third at London 2012, a Games that has since been dubbed the dirtiest ever Olympics because of the number of failed drugs tests.

A report from Professor Richard McLaren in July 2016 found Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of Olympic sports.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russia from competing in November 2015 and last month upheld the country's suspension into 2019.

Cas opened procedures against the athletes "on behalf" of the IAAF, with the Russian Athletics Federation currently suspended and "unable to manage any disciplinary procedures".

The banned athletes are: